GOP congressman takes down colleague's sponsored 'art' depicting police as pigs

A Republican congressman took matters into his own hands Friday and personally removed a painting depicting police officers as pigs that a colleague had allowed to be displayed at the U.S. Capitol complex.

“I was angry,” Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., told FoxNews.com. “I’ve seen the press [reporting] on this for about a week or so. … I’m in the Marine Corps. If you want it done, just call us.”

Hunter said he unscrewed the artwork and delivered it to the office of Rep. Lacy Clay, D-Mo., the congressman whose office allowed the piece to be displayed. The painting was done by a high school student and had won Clay’s annual Congressional Art competition in May.

The piece drew outrage from law enforcement groups and fellow lawmakers, however.

As for whether the painting will stay down, Hunter said: “Lacy can put it back up, I guess, if he wants to … but I’m allowed to take it down.”

More than 27,000 law enforcement professionals had been protesting the display of what they called a “reprehensible, repugnant and repulsive” painting in the hallway of the Capitol.

The acrylic painting, which took first place in a congressional student art competition in St. Louis, depicts police officers as pigs in uniform aiming their guns at African-American protesters. Above them two birds — one black, one white — fight, and beside them, an African-American protester holding a scale of justice is crucified.

“This false narrative portrays law enforcement professionals as posing a danger to the very communities we serve. That is untrue and this ‘art’ reinforces this false narrative and is disrespectful on so many levels,” said an earlier statement from The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York, and the San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose Police Officers Associations in asking House Speaker Paul Ryan to remove the artwork.

The Independent Journal Review first reported on the piece.