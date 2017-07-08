GOP opponent blasts globetrotting De Blasio with tweet

‘Shame on You:’ Activist Who Called For ‘Jihad’ Against Trump Sparks Clash With Ben Shapiro and CAIR Rep

USMC Vet: Employer Won’t Let Me Come to Work With PTSD Service Dog

The New York State assemblywoman challenging Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) for his job joined the chorus of critics blasting him for skipping town during a tumultuous week in the city.

Nicole Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, tweeted a photoshopped picture of de Blasio wearing lederhosen and posing with bratwurst, kraut, schnitzel and beer.

While #NYC ‘s subways crumble, sex crimes increase double digits, litter on streets pile up & the number of street homeless soars…#G20 pic.twitter.com/JsYoHhHaVG — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) July 6, 2017

De Blasio skipped out on a NYPD swearing-in ceremony to travel to Germany where he plans to join the human rights protest group “Hamburg Shows Attitude.”

The group is protesting the G-20 summit there, which is being attended by President Trump, a frequent de Blasio foil.

“He has no business being in Germany protesting. He should be here doing the job he was elected to do,” Malliotakis told the New York Post.

De Blasio’s departure also closely followed what the NYPD commissioner called an “assassination” of police officer Miosotis Familia in the Bronx earlier this week.

Malliotakis further hammered de Blasio on several other issues in town, saying the former public advocate is “neglecting his basic responsibility of managing this city.”

She also posed with discarded mattresses and large waste items that lined a street in Dyker Heights due to a change in garbage collection policy and retweeted a transit alert, “since our mayor is in Germany” and unable to do so.

Malliotakis Trashes De Blasio’s Redesigned Garbage Trucks Outreach https://t.co/MBoJJoholH — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) July 7, 2017

“The photo is funny but the issue is serious. Our mayor is neglecting his basic responsibility of managing the city,” she said of the lederhosen pic.

Bo Dietl, a former police detective challenging de Blasio as an independent, added that the mayor is “chasing his hippie protest dreams instead of comforting our hero cop’s [Familia] children.”

Watch Geraldo Rivera react to de Blasio’s travel plans above.

WATCH: Ingraham Squares Off With Imam Over Muslim Activist Who Called For ‘Jihad’ Against Trump

Krauthammer: ‘KGB Agent,’ ‘Liar’ Putin Would Never Admit to Election Meddling

USMC Vet: Employer Won’t Let Me Come to Work With PTSD Service Dog