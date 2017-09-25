GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert on Monday urged Arizona to “recall” Sen. John McCain amid his recent brain cancer diagnosis, while criticizing his Republican colleague for going back on his 2016 campaign vow to repeal ObamaCare.

“[McCain] is one of those that said I will repeal—if he had said last year what he was going to do,” he would have lost, Gohmert, R-Texas, said on “Fox & Friends” early Monday.

“Nothing inhibits recovery from cancer like stress. I think Arizona could help him, and us. Recall him, let him fight successfully this terrible cancer, and let’s get someone in here who will keep the word he gave last year.”

McCain’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Gohmert’s remarks.

Gohmert’s idea could not actually be implemented.

As per a Congressional Research Service report, “the United States Constitution does not provide for nor authorize the recall of United States officers such as Senators, Representatives, or the President or Vice President.” They can be expelled by their colleagues, but not recalled by voters.

McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer this summer, cast a decisive vote against the Senate’s so-called “skinny repeal” over the summer. Then on Friday, McCain angered Republicans again by announcing that he would not vote for the latest GOP health care plan coming from Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Lindsay Graham, R-S.C..

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” McCain said in a statement, adding that the process to bring the bill to the floor was being rushed. “I would consider supporting legislation similar to that offered by my friends Senators Graham and Cassidy were it part of extensive hearings, debate and amendment. But that has not been the case.”

McCain added: “We should not be content to pass health care legislation on a party-line basis, as Democrats did when they rammed ObamaCare through Congress in 2009.”

On Monday, Gohmert seemingly called for an ally in the ObamaCare repeal fight to take McCain’s place.

“I think it would be very helpful to him and the country. He’s got cancer, it’s a tough battle. But stress is a real inhibitor to getting over cancer,” Gohmert repeated Monday. “So let him go back, deal with the cancer, let Arizona recall him so that we can get somebody who will keep his word from last year.”

During his remarks on the Senate floor in late July after his diagnosis, McCain said he had “every intention” of returning to Washington.

“I have every intention of returning here and giving many of you cause to regret all the nice things you said about me,” McCain joked. “And, I hope, to impress on you again that it is an honor to serve the American people in your company.”