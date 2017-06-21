GOP Rocks Georgia: Handel beats Ossoff
Republican Karen Handel wins Georgia special House election
Karen Handel makes a heart symbol to thank her supporters during her election night party on Tuesday, in Atlanta
(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff steps off the stage with his fiancee Alisha Kramer after conceding
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Donna Hosack cheers as election results are shown for Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District seat Karen Handel
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Supporter Jan Yanes cries as Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff concedes to Republican Karen Handel
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th District Congressional seat Karen Handel celebrates with her husband Steve as she declares victory
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff concedes to Republican Karen Handel while joined by his fiancee Alisha Kramer
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Supporters react as election results for Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District seat Karen Handel are shown
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Republican candidate for Georgia’s Sixth District congressional seat Karan Handel declares victory during an election-night watch party
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Matthew Levy comforts his wife Sheila Levy after Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff conceded
(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Karen Handel, Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, kisses husband Steve Handel during her acceptance speech
(REUTERS/Bita Honarvar)
