GOP Rocks Georgia: Handel beats Ossoff

By FOX News -
Republican Karen Handel wins Georgia special House election

Karen Handel makes a heart symbol to thank her supporters during her election night party on Tuesday, in Atlanta

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff steps off the stage with his fiancee Alisha Kramer after conceding

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Donna Hosack cheers as election results are shown for Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District seat Karen Handel

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Supporter Jan Yanes cries as Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff concedes to Republican Karen Handel

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th District Congressional seat Karen Handel celebrates with her husband Steve as she declares victory

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff concedes to Republican Karen Handel while joined by his fiancee Alisha Kramer

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Supporters react as election results for Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District seat Karen Handel are shown

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Republican candidate for Georgia’s Sixth District congressional seat Karan Handel declares victory during an election-night watch party

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Matthew Levy comforts his wife Sheila Levy after Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff conceded

(AP Photo/David Goldman)

Karen Handel, Republican candidate for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, kisses husband Steve Handel during her acceptance speech

(REUTERS/Bita Honarvar)

