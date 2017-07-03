GOP Senate candidate challenges Elizabeth Warren to DNA ancestry test – OPINION: Trump vs Warren: The low road is about to get lower

Presidential Knockout: Trump Tweets Video of Himself Beating Up ‘CNN’

A Republican who’s running for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) Senate seat is taking aim at her claims that she has Native American heritage.

Warren has never provided any documentation that she is Native American, instead pointing to “family stories” passed down to her through generations as evidence.

President Trump infamously dubbed her “Pocahontas” and accused her of falsely claiming Native American heritage.

Now, Republican senatorial candidate V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai is calling Warren out for refusing to take a DNA test.

Last week, Ayyadurai, an Indian-American entrepreneur, sent Warren an all-expenses-paid DNA test kit from 23&Me via Amazon.

Celebrate @SenWarren‘s Birthday.DONATE $5 to https://t.co/1PTolkbkSF to support REAL INDIAN vs. FAKE INDIAN DNA Test. My gift: HER DNA kit! pic.twitter.com/NDsxVEBX5n — V.A. SHIVA (@va_shiva) June 22, 2017

On Sunday, Ayyadurai took to Twitter to say he was “deeply saddened” by Warren’s refusal to accept his “thoughtful gift.”

I’m deeply saddened @SenWarren refused my thoughtful (gift-wrapped) Birthday Gift: the 23&me DNA Test Kit. Most unfortunate! #FakeIndian pic.twitter.com/BI7F20wDW8 — V.A. SHIVA (@va_shiva) July 2, 2017

Ayyadurai is running on the slogan: “Only a real Indian can defeat the fake Indian.”

ONLY a REAL INDIAN can defeat THE FAKE INDIAN. Kindly donate $5, $25 or $100 at https://t.co/BKH4CvPRbS to support #SHIVA4SENATE. pic.twitter.com/BiW9ADgCcw — V.A. SHIVA (@va_shiva) June 23, 2017

