Gophers football coach Tracy Claeys fired

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota has reportedly fired coach Tracy Claeys just two weeks after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

Claeys met with athletic director Mark Coyle on Tuesday, who is scheduled to address the media Tuesday evening.

The Golden Gophers went 9-4 this season and beat Washington State 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl. But that was overshadowed by a threatened boycott of the bowl by the entire team just a week before the game. The players ultimately decided not to boycott the game.

WCCO-TV first reported the firing.