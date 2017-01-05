Gophers hockey falls 5-3 to Penn State

The Gophers men’s hockey team overcame 2-0 and 3-2 deficits Saturday against Penn State but fell 5-3 to the Nittany Lions at Mariucci Arena.

Jake Bischoff and Tyler Sheehy scored second-period goals for Minnesota (14-13, 9-3-0-0 Big Ten), which fell behind 2-0 in the first period. Justin Kloos added a goal later in the period to tie the game at 3.

Minnesota appeared to take a 4-3 lead on a Nick Seeler shot about seven minutes into the third period, but the Gophers were ruled offsides. Penn State’s Zach Saar scored the game-winning goal with 3:51 remaining, and Kenny Brooks scored an empty netter with 11 seconds remaining.

Eric Schierhorn saved 24 shots for Minnesota, which outshot Penn State (17-8-3, 7-5-0-0 Big Ten).

Kloos, the junior captain, has now scored a point in nine-straight games and also has goals in eight of the last nine games. With four shorthanded goals on the season, Kloos is now one off the school single-season record shared by Peter Hankinson (1989-90) and Steve Griffith (1982-82).

Minnesota travels to Ohio State for a two-game series next weekend.