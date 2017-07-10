The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team won’t be playing at Mariucci Arena when they open their home schedule with an exhibition game against Alberta on Oct. 1.

More Gophers coverage

The school announced Monday that the rink has been renamed 3M Arena at Mariucci after the naming rights to the building were included in a 14-year, $11.2 million sponsorship deal with the Minnesota-based 3M Company.

“This sponsorship will have a broad impact across our athletics department by supporting construction of our new Athletes Village,” athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement. “By partnering with us, 3M is investing in every current and future Gopher student-athlete, the future leaders of our state.”

The Gophers have played at their current home since 1993, but began playing at a building called Mariucci Arena in 1985, when the hockey wing of Williams Arena was renamed in honor of John Mariucci.

A member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, Mariucci played hockey and football for the Gophers from 1938-40, and would go on to coach the men’s hockey team from 1952-66.

“Our father and grandfather was a life-long Minnesotan, and would have been thrilled to see 3M showing so much support for the University and for men’s hockey,” John Mariucci Jr. said in a statement. “To have 3M, one of Minnesota’s most respected and well-known brands, be a part of the rich history of Gopher hockey and the Mariucci legacy is exciting.”