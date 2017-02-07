Locked On Heat is a daily podcast covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. Subscribe to get daily, expert insight on the Heat.

With a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Miami Heat are winners of 11-straight games in large part thanks to Goran Dragic’s three-point shooting. Wes Goldberg and David Ramil discuss Miami’s win, as well as the team’s decision to waive Derrick Williams and sign Okaro White longterm.

TIME STAMPS

2:00 Winning plays and losing plays at the end

Winning plays and losing plays at the end 14:00 Dragic’s big game

Dragic’s big game 18:00 Derrick Williams waived, Okaro White signed

