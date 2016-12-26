Gordon scores 30 points, Magic beat Grizzlies 112-102

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Aaron Gordon scored 30 points, and Serge Ibaka and Elfrid Payton had 16 apiece to help the Orlando Magic beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-102 on Monday night.

Seven players reached double figures for the Magic, who maintained a large lead most of the night despite playing without leading scorer Evan Fournier. Nikola Vucevic had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Bismack Biyombo added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 17 points. Troy Daniels had 16 and Zach Randolph 13, but the Grizzlies were down early and never recovered.

Orlando’s victory took some of the sting out of a 95-94 loss at Memphis earlier this season, when the Magic blew a 14-point lead in the final six minutes.

This time, Orlando built a 25-point halftime lead and traded baskets with Memphis most of the final 24 minutes. The Grizzlies got to 109-94 with 3:15 left before Gordon hit a deep 3-pointer.

Three unlikely players – Jodie Meeks, Payton and Biyombo – sparked the first-half fireworks for the Magic, combining for 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting.

Meeks, who was 2 for 13 on 3-pointers in his previous five games, hit his first five shots, including a trio of 3s, to help Orlando jump out to a 36-18 lead in the first quarter.

Payton, dropped from the starting lineup 17 games ago, came off the bench and fueled a 12-0 run in the middle of the second period that pushed the lead to 26. Biyombo had eight points, 10 rebounds and a plus-21 player rating in the first half when Orlando shot 57.8 percent from the field against the second-best defense in the NBA.

Gordon took over in the second half, scoring 15 points in the third period to keep the Magic lead at 25.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Vince Carter, the oldest player in the NBA, played his 1,300th regular-season game. . Chandler Parsons, who grew up in Orlando, didn’t score in 12 minutes of action during the first half. Parsons, who hasn’t played more than 23 minutes in a game this season, didn’t dress for the second half.

Magic: Fournier missed his second game with a bruised heel. . Ibaka is averaging 20.6 points and 10 rebounds in his last three games. . Meeks was just 6 for 28 from the floor in his previous five games.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Tuesday night at Boston, a team the Grizzlies lost to 112-109 in overtime a week ago.

Magic: Orlando completes a three-game homestand against Charlotte on Wednesday.