Gov. Carney announces new Special Assistant at DOC

Governor John Carney on announced a temporary Special Assistant to the Governor at the Delaware Department of Correction, yesterday. Claire DeMatteis– a former senior counsel to then-U.S. Senator Joe Biden– will be tapped to reform management practices and training, cultural turnaround, and help implement of Governor Carney’s plan following the Independent Review into the causes of the February 1 incident at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. Governor Carney says that DeMatteis is tough, independent-minded, and “has the judgement and credibility needed to work alongside Commissioner Phelps in order to create real change” within the department.