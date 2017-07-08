Gov Hogan Announces Additional Funding to Battle Heroin Epidemic

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced over $22-million towards the battle to fight the heroin and opioid epidemic that’s gripping the state. 80% of the funding will go to the state’s local jurisdictions and service providers – for prevention, enforcement and treatment efforts. The funding includes just under $300-thousand for Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. Gov. Larry Hogan declared a State of Emergency in March and he says the state is still facing a crisis situation with the number of overdoses rising daily.