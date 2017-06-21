Gov. Hogan touts Maryland businesses in Paris

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan wants to take state businesses to new heights, which is why he has been in France for the past few days talking up Maryland’s aerospace and technology industry. He attended the Paris Air Show on Monday, and yesterday he addressed business leaders at an event organized by the Office of Science & Technology of the French Embassy. Maryland currently has 1,200 private sector cybersecurity companies in the state, and the goal of the trip is to attract more high-tech jobs to Maryland from industries represented at the air show. Governor Hogan says that Maryland is proud of its excellent relationship with France, as evidenced through the success of French-based companies in the state.