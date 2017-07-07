Gov. Scott Walker has message to haters: Have a cold one

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has a simple message for all his social media haters out there: Chill out and have a beer.

Walker posted a series of messages Thursday night on Instagram and Twitter in response to criticism that his use posts are typically really, really boring.

Walker often posts pictures of what he’s eating — including his standard lunch of a ham and cheese sandwich in a brown bag .

On Thursday, Walker posted a picture of a can of Miller Lite with the message: “For those in the liberal media who don’t like my Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, I have a simple response: Can I get you a beer?”

He followed that up by offering cheese curds and bottles of Wisconsin craft beers.