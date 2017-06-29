Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s asked the new leader of New York City’s troubled public transit system to do a series of urgent reviews of the agency’s management and aging infrastructure.

The Democratic governor said Thursday he’s also declaring a “state of emergency” in the system.

The city’s subways and commuter trains have been plagued by rising delays and unreliable service. Dozens of people were injured when a subway derailed Tuesday.

Cuomo said he’s asked Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Joe Lhota (LOH’-tuh) to come up with a reorganization plan in 30 days and an equipment review in 60 days.

He also wants a 90-day review of transit power failures.

Cuomo spoke at a conference for the MTA Genius Transit Challenge, which is seeking innovative solutions for the aging subway system.