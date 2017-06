Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined local and state officials in Denton yesterday help open up a new $2.1 million visitor center. The Crouse Park Visitor and Heritage Center has been a dream of the Town of Denton for many years to support tourism and attract visitors to the Daniel Crouse Memorial Park on the bank of the Choptank River. Governor Hogan said he was proud of the project, and called it an “important boon for the local economy.”