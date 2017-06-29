As lawmakers scramble to meet a deadline to approve a budget, Republican Gov. Paul LePage said Thursday that a government shutdown is “necessary for the future of Maine.”

LePage said on a radio appearance on WGAN-AM that if he is presented with a budget that raises taxes without cutting income taxes, the state should be “ready for a shutdown.” The governor said he would take his full 10 days to review such a budget, and he noted that lawmakers have had months to come up with a deal.

“They’re playing chicken at 100 mph,” he said. “If you want to play chicken, let’s play chicken.”

Republicans and Democrats in Maine have scrapped over the budget for weeks, with much of the discord involving funding for education. While Senate Republicans and Democrats have gotten closer in budget negotiations, their proposals have not yet received strong support from LePage or House Republicans, whose votes are needed for the required two-thirds support in both chambers on a budget deal at this point.

For now, it’s down to the wire as the camps continue to dig in with a midnight Friday deadline looming. LePage says state agencies have begun preparing for a state shutdown that would begin Saturday — leaving Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices closed, jeopardizing pay for state employees and stalling state payments to school systems.

The Legislature on Wednesday gave a six-member group of budget negotiators 10 more days to come up with a budget deal, while legislative leaders negotiated behind closed doors into the night on a deal that Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon and Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau said would get a vote Friday.

Lawmakers on Thursday were set to vote to extend the legislative session for up to five additional days. Gideon told lawmakers the day before to expect to work on the budget through the Fourth of July weekend if needed.

“I believe we can come together and do this in the time frame that we have,” she said.

As of Thursday morning, Gideon’s office said no time had been set for the six-member budgeting committee to meet. The committee needs the support of two House members and two Senate members to send a budget onto the floor.

The latest two-year, $7.1 billion proposal offered by Senate Republicans includes a provision that the state’s tax on lodging would be increased from 9 to 10 percent in October to help fund an additional $146 million in education funding and property tax relief.

The governor himself proposed such a lodging tax increase in his budget, which also included a proposal for a flat income tax of 5.75 percent by 2020.

Thibodeau touted the proposal as containing ideas from all four caucuses, and Gideon said Democrats and Senate Republicans are much closer than in weeks past. Democrats have most recently said they’d nix a voter-approved surtax on high earners, estimated to bring in $320 million for schools, for a budget that includes at least $200 million in additional education spending.

But the pivotal House Republican caucus struck a more cautious note while LePage lambasted the proposal.

Republican Reps. Heather Sirocki and Jeffrey Timberlake both said Wednesday they are reviewing the proposal with an eye for overall spending, funding for waitlists for the disabled and education initiatives that lawmakers have rejected.

LePage endorses a separate proposal by House Republicans that would add $98 million in education funding and $27 million for a fund to reduce salary disparities as part of a statewide teacher contract. The proposal includes $1 million that the governor has requested for the cost of legal representation when the state attorney general declines to represent him.

Associated Press writer Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine contributed to this report.