Grading all 8 of the Confederations Cup teams after the group stage

In front of their home fans, a year out of the World Cup, Russia simply didn’t do anything to impress. While it’s true, they were missing key players like Alan Dzagoev and Artyom Dzyuba, Russia’s inexperienced side didn’t make much of an impact on the tournament at all aside from beating a weak New Zealand, and fulfilling their role as hosts. There were a few positives, especially with some of the young players like Aleksandr Golovin that have recently come into the team, but there’s a lot of work to do ahead of next year’s tournament, when a group stage exit will not go over well.

