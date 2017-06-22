Mo Salah was amongst the paciest players in the Premier League the first time he landed in London from Basel, and that hasn’t changed one bit. At 25 years old, he’s approaching his prime, and may have even gotten faster since adding a bit of muscle to his frame over the past three years. In Italy, he improved tactically as a player as well, and his off-the-ball movement became even better with the three years he spent on the peninsula. Fantastic timing, paired with much-improved finishing and a better final ball, means he’s perfectly suited for Jurgen Klopp’s 100 mph counter-attack. Salah is well able to play on either wing, meaning he and Sadio Mane will likely regularly interchange during matches, causing constant problems for opponents who will already struggle to contain their pace, trickery and direct styles.

Salah has also turned a previous weakness into strength, having improved markedly in front of goal since arriving in Italy. Salah hit nine goals in his first season at Fiorentina, then improved to tallies of 15 and 19, respectively. He became much more efficient and composed in front of goal, and Liverpool will benefit from that improved goalscoring ability.

Getty Images Paolo Bruno