DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Dajuan Graf scored 26 points and dished out seven assists as North Carolina Central remained perfect at home with an 88-54 win over Truett McConnell on Wednesday night.

Graf finished 11 of 18 from the field and hit three of his four 3-pointers. Rashaun Madison made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points while Ron Trapps added 16 points and seven boards for the Eagles (8-5).

NC Central shot 48.5 percent from the field, but did much of its damage on the defensive end, holding the Bears to 27.4 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from 3-point range.

David Campbell Jr. scored 16 points and was the only Bear to score in double figures.

NC Central opened on a 16-3 stretch and led 42-20 at halftime. A Madison 3 made it 56-24 with 16:55 left, and Truett McConnell only managed to get within 25 once the rest of the night.