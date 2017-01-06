Graham Named Second-Team All-Pro

The Eagles’ faith and patience with
Graham’s relentless motor and non-stop hustle were recognized by the national media who cover the sport at he was named a second-team All-Pro selection by The Associated Press on Friday.
Plays like the ones below are reasons why.
Shot 3 – Next series, now down 10-0, 2 herculean efforts from Brandon Graham on the backside force 3rd-and-11 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e8zuxhnmKO
— Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 5, 2016
Graham was one of five Eagles to receive votes for All-Pro recognition along with left tackle
Originally a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2010, Graham showed promise as a rookie, but ended the season on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL. He didn’t blossom until the 2014 season when he had 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss as a reserve player. The Eagles signed him to a four-year deal in the 2015 offseason and he registered a career-best 6.5 sacks while starting 10 games. He transitioned to 4-3 defensive end and thrived this past season as a full-time starter in defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme and posted a career-high 14 tackles for loss.
Graham was named a first alternate to the Pro Bowl this season, so he could get the call to join Cox and Peters for the all-star game in Orlando later this month.