TEMPE, Ariz. — Torian Graham sank his sixth 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds left to give Arizona State its first lead since the opening basket of the second half, and the Sun Devils added four late free throws to beat Stanford 75-69 on Saturday night.

Graham scored 24 points for the Sun Devils (12-14, 5-8 Pac-12), who swept the season series against the Cardinal (12-13, 4-9). Tra Holder added 16 points.

Marcus Allen scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Stanford, two shy of his career high. Reid Travis had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Michael Humphrey added 16 points and 13 boards.

The Cardinal led 69-66 after Robert Cartwright’s only basket of the game with 51 seconds to play.

Kodi Justice sank two free throws for Arizona State and Travis’ inbounds pass went off of Allen’s hands for a turnover to set up Graham’s big 3.

The officials reviewed the inbounds play on video and the call that it was Arizona State’s ball was upheld.

Graham, 0-for-9 on 3s in Arizona State’s 25-point loss to California on Wednesday night, made 6 of 11 against the Cardinal.

Stanford dominated the game inside, outrebounding the Sun Devils 49-27, 22-6 on the offense boards for an 18-7 advantage in second-chance points.

But Arizona State went 12 for 32 on 3s to Stanford’s 3-of-19 shooting.

With 9:50 to play and Stanford up 51-47, Allen made the first of two free throws and missed the second. But Travis grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Allen on the baseline for a layup that made it 54-47. Travis followed with a basket inside and Stanford had its biggest lead, 56-47, with 9:19 remaining.

But the Sun Devils came back with a 12-3 run. They made three 3s, two by Justice, and Graham’s rebound basket — one of only six offensive boards for Arizona State — after Justice missed a free throw tied it at 59-59 with 6:06 remaining.

Still, the Cardinal held on. Humphrey’s basket inside put Stanford up 67-63 with 2:51 to play.

But Graham’s 3-pointer with 1:16 left made it 67-66 and set up the wild finish.

There were six lead changes and five ties in a tight first half, with Stanford leading 33-32 at the break. Obinna Oleka’s basket to start the second half put Arizona State ahead 34-33, the only time the Sun Devils were ahead in the second half before Graham’s final 3.

Stanford and Arizona State entered the game as part of a four-way tie, with Colorado and Washington State, for seventh in the Pac-12.

BIG PICTURE

After an ugly home loss to Cal on Wednesday, the Sun Devils stole one against the Cardinal after being outplayed much of the second half, thanks to some timely defense and Graham’s long-range accuracy.

UP NEXT

The Sun Devils play at Washington Thursday night.