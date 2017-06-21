Grain higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for July delivery was 4.40 cents lower at $4.68 a bushel; July corn was up 2.40 cents at $3.7240 a bushel; July oats was up .40 cent at $2.6160 a bushel while July soybeans gained 2.60 cents to $9.3040 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .50 cent higher at $1.2085 a pound; August feeder cattle was up 1.15 cents at $1.4508 pound; July lean hogs gained .73 cents to $.8573 a pound.