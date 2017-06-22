Grain lower, livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 5.60 cents lower at $4.5860 a bushel; July corn was down 2.20 cents at $3.6640 a bushel; July oats was down 3.60 cent at $2.55 a bushel while July soybeans lost 4 cents to $9.1460 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 1.18 cent lower at $1.1833 a pound; August feeder cattle was down 2.33 cents at $1.4233 pound; July lean hogs lost .38 cents to $.8570 a pound.