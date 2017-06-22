Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July lost 3.25 cents at 4.6125 a bushel; July corn fell 6 cents at 3.6275 bushel; July oats was off 1.50 cents at $2.5725 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 14.75 cents at $9.04 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was down .88 cent at $1.1862 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.20 cents at $1.4345 a pound; while July lean hogs was off 1.05 cents at $.8502 a pound.