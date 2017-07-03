Grain mostly higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for July advanced 25.75 cents at 5.3675 a bushel; July corn rose 7.50 cents at 3.78 bushel; July oats was off 5.50 cents at $2.8450 a bushel; while July soybeans was gained 22.50 cents at $9.4225 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .55 cent at $1.1575 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.82 cents at $1.4610 a pound; while July lean hogs gained .08 cent at $.9070 a pound.