Grain mostly higher mixed

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was off 1.50 cents to 4.0650 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 3.75 cents at 3.5575 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 7 cents at $2.3550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 9.75 cents to $9.8675 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. December live cattle was off 1.18 cents at $1.1487 a pound; January feeder cattle fell .25 cent at $1.3020 a pound; while February lean hogs lost 2.65 cents at $.6350 a pound.