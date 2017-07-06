Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July declined 20.25 cents at 5.19 a bushel; July corn fell 1.50 cents at 3.8025 bushel; July oats was off 7 cents at $2.7275 a bushel; while July soybeans was up 4.50 cents at $9.8075 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 1.40 cents at $1.1495 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.40 cents at $1.4462 a pound; while July lean hogs was off .58 cents at $.9147 a pound.