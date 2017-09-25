Grains lower, Livestock lower

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was down .40 cent at $4.490 a bushel; Dec corn lost 1 cent 3.5240 a bushel; December oats lost .20 cent at $2.476 a bushel while Nov. soybeans declined 8.20 cents to $9.760 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle lost 1.98 cents at $1.0960 a pound; September feeder cattle was down 1.95 cents at $1.5145 a pound; October lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.5575 a pound.