Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 2.20 cents at $4.5720 a bushel; Dec corn gained 1 cent 3.5340 a bushel; December oats lost 2.20 cents at $2.4720 a bushel while Nov. soybeans declined 2.20 cents to $9.5720 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle was down .20 cents at $1.0918 a pound; October feeder cattle was down .10 cent at $1.5285 a pound; October lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.5575 a pound.