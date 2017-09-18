Grains slightly higher. Livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was higher 0.05 cents at $4.5060 a bushel; Dec corn was higher 0.012 at 3.5540 a bushel; December oats was up 0.04 cents at $2.3940 a bushel while Nov. soybeans was up 0.02 cents to $9.7540 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle gained .0127 cent at $1.0860 a pound; September feeder cattle gained .0317 cent at $1.5230 a pound; October lean hogs was .0149 cent higher at $.6057 a pound.