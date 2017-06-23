Grandy goes deep again, but Mets fall in LA

Starters Steven Matz of the Mets and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Dodgers had no-decisions, each allowing two home runs. Enrique Hernandez and Justin Turner went deep for the Dodgers, while Curtis Granderson and Travis d’Arnaud homered for the Mets. Pederson homered off Paul Sewald, who had just entered the game, and before the seventh inning ended the Dodgers added insurance runs when Jerry Blevins walked winning Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez (1-0) and catcher Austin Barnes with the bases loaded.

Granderson led off for the second consecutive game with a home run, but Turner countered with a two-out solo homer in the third, followed by Cody Bellinger‘s ground-rule double and an opposite-field two-run shot by Hernandez, his seventh. Of Hernandez’s 34 hits, 25 are for extra bases. The Mets tied the game off Chris Hatcher in the sixth inning on a one-out walk to Jay Bruce and a two-out RBI double by Lucas Duda.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Center fielder in charge: With runners on the corners and one out in the second inning, center fielder Hernandez called off left fielder Franklin Gutierrez to catch a fly by Mets second baseman Gavin Cecchini to medium left center and gunned down Duda trying to tag from third base and score for an inning-ending double-play. It was Hernandez’s first start (but not first action) in center field since May 13.

Serious duel: It took 12 pitches, but Baez finally got the best of Wilmer Flores, retiring him on a grounder to second base to end the seventh inning after Flores fouled off five two-strike pitches, with Brandon Nimmo on first base representing the tie-breaking run.