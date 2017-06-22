Grandy start, but Mets falter vs. Dodgers

Mets starter Tyler Pill got through three innings before the Mets ran into trouble in the fourth. After Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger ripped a double to right field, Jay Bruce put a little too much on his relay throw to second, with the ball ending up near the Dodgers dugout, and Bellinger was able to run over to third on the throwing error.

Logan Forsythe brought Bellinger home with an RBI double to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead, and after getting out Grandal and walking Joc Pederson, Pill made his biggest mistake of the evening. On a 3-1 count, Puig deposited a 91 mph sinker from Pill into the left-field stands giving the Dodgers a comfortable 5-1 advantage, as he took slow trot around the bases and exchanged words with Mets first baseman Wilmer Flores.

Grandal recorded his eighth career multi-homer game with a solo shot in the sixth and another solo shot in the eighth. The Dodgers extended their win streak to six games and have now won 12 of their last 13 games.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Pulling ahead:The Dodgers did most of their damage in the fourth, capped off with a three-run homer by Puig to give the Dodgers a 5-1 lead. Per Statcast™, the moonshot traveled 409 feet and had an exit velocity of 105 mph. He admired the home run with a 32.1 second trot around the bases, second-slowest in the Majors this season.

Coming up clutch: The Mets were able to put together a scoring threat in the fourth, after Hill issued a walk to Bruce and a single to Travis d’Arnaud and a fielding error by Chase Utley loaded the bases with no outs. But the Mets saw that opportunity go to waste, as Hill struck out the next three batters to escape the inning.