“You can’t catch what you can’t see,” Granderson said.

Though deGrom was barely halfway through the game at that point, his pitch count nearing 80 when Knapp stepped to the plate, there was a buzz growing among the holiday weekend crowd at Citi Field. deGrom’s repertoire was that electric, that dynamic. He had retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced, seven via strikeout, and was on his way to his career-high sixth double-digit strikeout game of the season.

“We couldn’t solve him,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.

deGrom fans 12 in dominant start

Jacob deGrom strikes out 12 and allows just one run in seven great innings against the Phillies

On the dugout bench, manager Terry Collins was already plotting with pitching coach Dan Warthen, discussing how deep into the game the pair would let deGrom pitch. Memories of Johan Santana’s 134-pitch no-hitter in 2012, which wracked Collins’ nerves, were fading. When asked how far he might have let deGrom go, the manager said simply: “Far.”

Then Knapp’s ball found grass and the paradigm shifted. Granderson, who insisted after the game that he had no idea deGrom was throwing a no-hitter, uttered a few choice words in the outfield. deGrom kicked the dirt in front of the pitching rubber, then squared up to face Ty Kelly, who punched an RBI single into left field. When he returned to the dugout after the inning, deGrom sent Gatorade cups flying, stewing over his lack of focus during Kelly’s at-bat.

“Granderson lost the ball, and that happens,” deGrom said. “But I’ve got to be able to get that out right there with two outs. And I left a fastball right down the middle. It was just a bad pitch on my part, and that was very frustrating.”

Consider it a rare mistake for deGrom during a four-start stretch that has seen him go 4-0 with an 0.84 ERA, 31 strikeouts and eight walks. If he continues pitching like that, the Mets believe, more opportunities for history will come.

“Shoot, he’s been doing well with his command,” catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “His in-between game work has been phenomenal. He’s working hard, and it’s definitely showing.”