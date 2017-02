Grants are now available for small organizations in Sussex County thanks to the Carl M. Freeman Foundation. Nonprofit organizations in Sussex that operate on $500 or less can apply for these grants from the Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support, or FACES program. Applications are due by March 16 at 5 p.m. and winners will be announced in May. This is the 17th year the Foundation is giving these grants. For more information, visit www.carlfreemanfoundation.org