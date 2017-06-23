An MSNBC political analyst compared President Trump to a “suicide bomber” on Thursday after he tweeted that he did not have any recordings of meetings with former FBI Director James Comey.

Elise Jordan, a former Bush White House aide and now an MSNBC political analyst and TIME contributor, appeared on “MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin” on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a sad day when you cannot depend on the president’s word, and my advice to Republicans who cozy up to him is it’s just like hugging a suicide bomber—he blows you up in the process with him,” Jordan said.

“That’s a little strong, Elise,” Melvin responded.

“If you went out on a limb, if you’re a Republican who went on a limb and defended Donald Trump over saying he’s got tapes that are gonna back up his point of view, you just got blown up too,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s comments came after Trump posted a two-part tweet regarding tapes of conversations with Comey, who wrote memos detailing his talks with Trump and testified that he was eager to hear if such tapes existed.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” Comey said during his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this month.

NO TAPES: TRUMP SAYS HE DIDN’T RECORD MEETINGS WITH COMEY

Trump had originally raised the possibility on Twitter that he might have tapes of his discussions with Comey. Lawmakers for weeks tried to get a definitive answer from the president on that point.

He gave it, via Twitter, on Thursday: “With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.”

Jordan said the president “wasted the country’s collective time” with the speculation over the tapes.