Gray hits hat trick as Burnley beats Sunderland 4-1

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley moved closer to mid-table safety in the English Premier League on Saturday after a hat trick by Andre Gray helped his side to a 4-1 victory at home to Sunderland.

Gray took advantage of a long ball forward to give Burnley a 31st minute lead, and then followed up six minutes after the restart by rounding goalkeeper Vito Mannone to score his second after latching onto another pass upfield.

Ashley Barnes provided the assist for the hat trick, allowing Gray to finish from a dozen meters (yards).

Barnes added Burnley’s fourth with a 67th minute penalty, before Jermain Defoe scored a consolation goal for Sunderland, which remains in the relegation zone under manager David Moyes.

This article originally appeared on