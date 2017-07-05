ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points and had seven assists, Allisha Gray added 20 points, and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 94-84 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta trailed by 10 points early in the fourth quarter but pulled to 86-82 with 1:28 left on Brittney Sykes’ 3-pointer. Gray answered with Dallas’ first 4-point play of the season for an eight-point lead.

Glory Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Karima Christmas-Kelly added 11 points for Dallas (9-9). Courtney Paris played six minutes in her first action since injuring a knee on May 25 and scored four points. Coach Fred Williams returned after missing two games for health reasons.

Tiffany Hayes scored 16 points and Sykes added 15 for Atlanta (6-8). Jordan Hooper chipped in 13 points, and Damiris Dantas and Elizabeth Williams each had 10. Sancho Lyttle played just 11 minutes after injuring her nose.