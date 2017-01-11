Grayson Allen appears to push coach as he crashes into FSU bench

In his third game back after an “indefinite,” one-game suspension, Duke star Grayson Allen again found himself in a questionable physical interaction with an opponent.

Grayson Allen appears to shove Florida State assistant coach after diving into bench. https://t.co/6AlSA8eMN9 — Jerry Parker (@rjparkerjr09) January 11, 2017

The polarizing player was seen appearing to shove a Florida State assistant as he chased a loose ball into the FSU bench.

The Blue Devils were trailing by 14, with six minutes to play, against the No. 9 Seminoles when Allen charged after the loose ball and ran into FSU assistant Dennis Gates.

Allen left the game shortly after with an unrelated head injury, according to ESPN, and the sideline incident didn’t register any responses after the game.

Allen was targeted by the crowd throughout the game, his first road contest since his return to the Duke lineup after a one-game suspension for tripping an opponent in December. It was the third time he’d been accused of tripping an opponent in two seasons.

Duke guard Grayson Allen gets a nice ovation from the FSU crowd during pregame intros. #Noles #DUKEvsFSU pic.twitter.com/HJ0iS6FxZX — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) January 11, 2017

In his second game back from the suspension, he appeared to kick backwards toward a Boston College player, but the ACC said it couldn’t conclusively say that incident was intentional.

Interim coach Jeff Capel, filling in while Coach K recovers from back surgery, didn’t mention the incident, but discussed the pressure Allen faces afterward to ESPN.

“I don’t think what other people say, chant or do wears on him that much,” Capel said. “The kid has been through a lot — he brought a lot of it on himself, but some of the things that have happened are just crazy.

“I am not talking about the chanting; that stuff happens on the road with a really good crowd, and they had a really great crowd tonight. But I don’t think that wore on him. I think Florida State’s defense and their relentless pressure did.”