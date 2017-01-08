Grayson Allen raised eyebrows with this awkward leg move vs. Boston College

Grayson Allen’s footwork is in the spotlight again as the Duke star was seen awkwardly throwing his leg up behind him while fighting through a screen against Boston College on Saturday.

You can see it appears he makes contact — intentional or not — during this first-half defensive play.

Grayson Allen raised some eyebrows today with what looked like another tripping incident pic.twitter.com/obw5Cs5m7F — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 8, 2017

The refs didn’t call him for a foul and the ACC released a statement afterward saying it couldn’t find anything conclusive to prove it was intentional, according to ESPN.

Allen was making just his second start since being suspended for one game in December for another tripping incident — his third in two seasons. The junior was also stripped of his captaincy.

It was also his first game for interim coach Jeff Capel, filling in while Coach K recovers from back surgery.

It wasn’t all controversy for Allen, though — he also had this sneaky good play in Duke’s 93-82 victory.