Grayson Allen shoves FSU assistant after chasing loose ball

Duke guard Grayson Allen shoved a Florida State assistant coach as he was falling into the bench chasing a loose ball during Duke’s 88–72 loss to the Seminoles on Tuesday.

The game was Allen’s third since serving a one-game suspension for tripping an opponent.

Late in the game with Florida State leading by 14, Allen is chasing a loose ball near the Florida State bench and saves the ball before it goes out of bounds. As he is mid-air and about to fall into the Florida State bench, Allen shoves Florida State assistant Dennis Gates with two hands.

Both Allen and Gates fell to the floor. Allen left the game minutes later with a head injury and did not return, finishing with nine points, five assists and three rebounds.

It appears as no one was asked about the incident after the game, but Duke interim head coach Jeff Capel said Allen did not appear to be affected by Florida State’s crowd.

“I don’t think what other people say, chant or do wears on him that much,” Capel said. “The kid has been through a lot — he brought a lot of it on himself, but some of the things that have happened are just crazy.”

– Scooby Axson

