Today is Great American Campout Day and first-time campers will be joined at Trap Pond State park this evening and Sunday by Governor John Carney and DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin and other school and local officials. This is an effort to safely introduce kids and their families to camping, the outdoors and outdoor recreational opportunities. Gov. Carney and Sec. Garvin will join participants in numerous activities, including pontoon tours, cooking demonstrations and more.