Greek ambassador to Brazil vanished in Rio, cops say

Rio de Janeiro police said on Thursday that they are investigating the disappearance of Greece’s ambassador to Brazil.

Kyriakos Amiridis was last seen Monday night, the police said in a statement. A police spokeswoman later told The Associated Press that a family member reported him missing in the city of Nova Iguacu, 25 miles north of Rio.

Neither Greece’s embassy in capital of Brasilia nor the Greek consulate in Rio replied to requests for comment.

According to the embassy website, Amiridis started his career as diplomat in 1985 in Athens and became Greece’s top diplomat in Brazil in 2016.

He earlier was Greece’s ambassador to Libya and worked as consul in Rio from 2001 and 2004.

Brazilian news website G1 reported that Amiridis’ wife has an apartment in Nova Iguacu.