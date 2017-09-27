Greek island in state of emergency after storm flooding

Greek authorities have declared the northern Aegean Sea island of Samothrace in a state of emergency after storms severely damaged roads, buildings and the drinking water supply. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

A government statement said Wednesday that military and civilian teams from other parts of the country have been sent to Samothrace to help repair the flood damage.

It said efforts are focusing on repairing the island’s road network and water supply. Samothrace’s health center and municipal buildings also suffered heavy damage from the storms late Monday and early Tuesday.