Greek mogul, sports administrator Minos Kyriakou dies at 75

ATHENS, Greece (AP) Greek media mogul Minos Kyriakou, a former president of the country’s Olympic Committee, has died. He was 75.

The private Athens Medical Center says Kyriakou died Sunday of a heart attack.

Kyriakou was the chairman of media conglomerate Antenna Group, which he founded in 1989. It includes radio and TV stations in Greece and several Balkan countries, internet providers and a publishing house.

He began his career as a ship owner in the mid-1960s and remained involved in the sector.

He was president of Panellinios Athletic Club, the president of Greece’s Olympic Committee from 2004 to 2009, and, in 2003, was elected to the council of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Twice divorced, Kyriakou is survived by two sons and a daughter from his first marriage.