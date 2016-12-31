Green Bay controls Youngstown St in a 90-77 win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) Charles Cooper had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help spearhead Green Bay to a 90-77 win against Youngstown State on Saturday.

Braun Hartfield gave Youngstown State its only lead of the game at 13-12 with 10:11 left before halftime. The lead lasted just 13 seconds after Trevor Anderson responded with a 3.

David Jesperson hit a jumper, Anderson a layup, and Turner Botz a 3 put Green Bay (8-6, 2-0 Horizon League) up 22-13 with 8:09 to play before halftime. Cameron Morse scored for Youngstown State (7-8, 1-1) to close to 23-19, but the Phoenix outscored the Penguins 21-11 over the final 5:45 of the first half.

A pair of Cooper free throws with 11:44 to go put Green Bay up 66-44 before the Penguins outscored the Phoenix 27-14 in an eight-minute span to close to 80-71 on Morse’s 3 with 3:43 left. But Anderson sank a 3, Cooper followed with a layup and Green Bay led by double figures the rest of the way.

Morse led the Penguins with 24 points.