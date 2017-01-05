The Green Bay Packers and all other 31 teams in the NFL are gearing up for the NFL Draft.

Bowl week has come and gone, signifying the end of the 2016 College Football season for all but two teams in the country.

January also marks the official start of the NFL Draft season.

While the Green Bay Packers are on the brink of their eighth-straight playoff appearance, it’s never too early to take a peak at what’s ahead.

The team will face plenty of tough decisions with their potential free agents and there’s a variety of ways they could address their needs in the draft this upcoming spring.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, one of the more well-known draft analysts in the media, just released on Monday his first seven-round mock draft.

With underclassmen still declaring, the college all-star games weeks away, and the NFL Combine and pro days features of February and March, there is still a lot to be determined with the 2017 draft landscape.

However, this mock draft can still give us an early glimpse of the kind of talent that could be available to the Packers in each round of the draft.

Let’s take a look at who Miller has the Packers selecting this spring with their eight picks, and let’s see what he got right and where he went wrong.

Round 1 (27th pick): Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan

This is a bit of a surprising pick for the Packers here at the end of the first round.

For awhile Peppers has been widely regarded as one of the draft’s most elite talents. However, Miller believes Peppers could fall in the draft because his fit in the NFL is difficult to project. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound hybrid defender isn’t a classic safety, but he’s too small to be a three-down linebacker in a traditional defense.

Miller sees a specific role for Peppers in Dom Capers defense. “For the Green Bay Packers, he’s a great fit as a nickel cornerback or safety . . . there’s a natural role for him as a cover man and even as a returner.”

My Take: This is a strange pick for Green Bay, in my opinion. While I view Peppers as a top-15 prospect and like the value here, the fit is a bit puzzling. The Packers already utilize Morgan Burnett in a safety/linebacker hybrid role, and it has been working out well.

The Packers also have depth at safety with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Micah Hyde (presuming they re-sign him), and rookie Kentrell Brice. In fact, safety is one of the few positions at which they don’t desperately need help on defense.

Even though I like Peppers’ ability to make plays in the box (71 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 2016) and his ability as a dynamic returner, I’d prefer the Packers use their first pick selecting one of the talented cornerbacks still on the board. Florida’s Teez Tabor, Washington’s Sidney Jones, or Gareon Conley from Ohio State could all be good options here.

The Packers could have also used this pick to take a talented edge rusher like Auburn’s Carl Lawson or a speedy wide receiver like Washington’s John Ross. Miller had Ross, Lawson, Jones, Conley, and Tabor all go in the following 10 picks.

With the Packers’ secondary in such dire straights, Peppers isn’t exactly the answer. He’s not a traditional defensive back. He’s only recorded one career interception at Michigan and zero pass breakups in 2016. In the NFL he needs to play in the box or find a home as a nickel linebacker.

Round 2 (59th pick): Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU

Here’s a pick that makes a lot more sense for Green Bay. Eddie Lacy has been in and out of the lineup the last couple of years with several different injuries. He’s also set to hit free agency this offseason and it’s unclear at this point whether the Packers will bring him back.

Ty Montgomery could make a permanent switch to halfback next season, which would help appease the need in the backfield. However, the Packers could still use a featured back to complement the dynamic former Stanford wideout.

My Take: I personally love this pick for Green Bay, and in my opinion, this is the right spot in the draft for the Packers to address the running back position. Williams is one of my favorite running backs in this class, and if it wasn’t for some nagging injuries over his collegiate career, I feel more people would be talking about him as one of the top backs in this draft class.

Williams is a downhill bruising runner, and at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he has the size to handle 20 carries a game. Despite missing three games this season, Williams still ran for 1,375 yards and 12 touchdowns, while averaging 5.88 yards per carry.

He capped his productive collegiate career by carrying BYU to a Bowl win in December against Wyoming with 210 rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Even while facing a stacked box, Williams averaged 5.5 yards per carry in his four-year career, while also rushing for 35 touchdowns. He’s an explosive runner with breakaway speed, and he’s also not afraid to lower his shoulder and run over defenders.

Williams would bring a physical presence to the Packers backfield, and he’d pair well with Montgomery’s elusive running style.

Round 3 (91st pick): Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson

This is another solid pick by Miller for the Packers on Day 2 of the draft. Leggett brings size (6-5, 260) and receiving ability to the tight end position.

This year he was Clemson’s second-leading receiver with 39 receptions for 641 yards and seven touchdowns. His 16.44 yards per reception average was among the nation’s leaders at the tight end position.

Leggett isn’t an explosive athlete with blazing speed, but he’s a polished route runner with good hands. He’d definitely be a big target for Aaron Rodgers to throw to over the middle of the field.

My Take: While I like Leggett as a prospect, especially here at the end of the third round, this may not be the best use of the Packers’ pick.

Jared Cook has really come on strong in the latter half of the season, and Richard Rodgers is a solid backup. At this point it seems there’s a good chance the Packers bring Cook back next season.

With Green Bay already addressing the running back position in the second round, it might be a better move for the Packers to address the defense with this pick.

Linebacker Vince Biegel and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux were still on the board, and both are better values than Leggett, in my opinion. Biegel is a versatile 3-4 Wisconsin outside linebacker with tremendous athleticism and motor. He could also move inside. Godchaux is a disruptive down lineman from LSU with plenty of interior pass rush ability.

If Green Bay were to go tight end here in the third round, Michigan’s Jake Butt or South Alabama’s Gerald Everett might be better options. Butt is a borderline Round 1 prospect, who unfortunately suffered a knee injury in the Orange Bowl.

Everett is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound athletic freak with top-end speed for the position. He’s a guy that can make things happen with the ball in his hands.

While Leggett is a safe choice, he’s a limited athlete and lacks the explosiveness to really scare defenses over the middle of the field. Butt and Everett both come with more risk but have far higher ceilings as pro prospects.

With Cook and Rodgers on the roster, it would make more sense for the Packers to take a player with a lot of upside who can grow and develop behind the starters.

Round 4 (130th pick): Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

Miller has the Packers continue the run on offensive players with the Cooper Kupp selection. Many analysts view Kupp as a late Day 2 prospect, so this is a good value pick on Day 3 of the draft.

The Eastern Washington wideout lit up the Big Sky Conference for four straight seasons. As a four-year starter, Kupp averaged 107 receptions, 1,616 yards, 18 touchdowns per season, which is ridiculous production, even for a FCS receiver.

On top of his offensive production, Kupp has even returned three punts for touchdowns over his collegiate career.

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds and rumored to run a 4.45 forty time, the senior wide receiver has NFL-caliber measurables to pair with his outstanding production.

My Take: Again, it’s hard to argue with Miller’s logic here. Rodgers can never have enough offensive weapons to utilize in the passing game.

However, this is now three picks in a row going to the offensive side of the ball, and the Packers still haven’t addressed cornerback and edge rusher, arguably their biggest needs going into the draft.

And at this point, the starting-quality talent is drying up. San Diego State’s Damontae Kazee was still availalbe with this pick.

As far as edge players are concerned, Kansas State’s Jordan Willis and Wisconsin’s T.J. Watt both show good pass rush ability and could be nice picks here instead.

Round 5 (172nd pick): Josh Carraway, Edge, TCU

Carrraway is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end who will most likely transition to outside linebacker in the NFL.

He put up respectable numbers in 2016 with 49 tackles, eight sacks, five hurries, and 11 tackles for loss. The undersized defensive lineman is an average athlete who plays with a high motor.

My Take: I like Miller’s thinking here, but he may have waited too long to address this position on the Packers roster.

Carraway is a decent player, but he has limited upside. He doesn’t show top-end explosiveness or speed off the edge. I also tend to be weary of defensive players from the Big 12.

The Packers could lose Nick Perry or Datone Jones after this season. At most, Julius Peppers also has a season or two left in the tank, and Clay Matthews isn’t quite the impact player he once was.

Unless the Packers feel Kyler Fackrell is the future at the position, Green Bay should probably find an impact edge rusher early in the draft.

Round 5 (184th pick): D.J. Jones, DL, Ole Miss

Admittedly, I know very little about Jones as a prospect. He’s a big nose tackle at 321 pounds and a shade over six-feet tall.

He appears to be an early-down run stuffer, which makes sense for the Packers here in the fifth round.

Green Bay could use another big body to take on double teams at the line of scrimmage.

My Take: This pick makes a lot of sense. If the Packers could find a run stopper late in the fifth round then that’s good value. Other options here in a similar role could be Alabama’s Dalvin Tomlinson, Michigan’s Ryan Glasgow, or Colorado’s Josh Tupou.

Tupou, in particular, is an underrated run defender. Measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, the Colorado nose tackle would fit well in a 3-4 front.

With Mike Pennel‘s future uncertain in Green Bay, the Packers could use more depth on the defensive line.

Round 6 (213th pick): William Likely, CB, Maryland

This is a pick I don’t see happening. Granted, it’s tough to nitpick a guy for misfiring in the sixth round, especially when he’s trying to project what every NFL team will do with every pick of the draft.

While Likely has made plenty of plays at Maryland, especially near the line of scrimmage, the senior cornerback has only recorded one interception in his four years as a starter, which came in his freshman year.

If this isn’t a big enough red flag for teams, Likely also measures in at 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds.

My Take: I would be absolutely surprised if the Packers made this pick. Green Bay’s front office tends to have a 5-foot-10 minimum height requirement for their cornerbacks.

If anything, Green Bay would take a chance on a smaller school prospect with better measurables and upside.

Even if Likely puts up impressive workout numbers at the combine, it would be surprising if any team would draft a defensive back that is only 5-foot-7.

With cornerback such a clear need on the Packers roster, it’s also surprising Miller has Green Bay waiting until the sixth round to address the position. Even by taking Peppers in the first round and Likely here in the sixth, the Packers still wouldn’t have a valid boundary corner to feature on defense.

Round 7 (250th pick): Connor Harris, LB, Lindenwood

Despite his fair share of misses, Ted Thompson does have a knack for finding key contributors from small school programs late in the draft.

Harris was a tackling machine over his five seasons at Lindenwood. In 2016 alone, the 6-foot, 235-pound linebacker tallied 138 stops, including 8.5 for a loss.

Last year, he recorded a whopping 184 tackles, and 152 the year before. Point being, Harris knows how to swarm to the ball.

My Take: Late in the seventh round, it’s never a bad idea to take a chance on a linebacker who could offer depth at the position and potentially play a role on special teams.

I’m all for the Packers drafting another linebacker at some point on Day 3 of the draft. They’re a bit thin at the position, despite having a handful of young players with good potential.

Teams will like Harris’ production and football instincts. However, the small school prospect will have to test well this spring at his pro day to get a chance at being drafted.

More from Lombardi Ave

This article originally appeared on