Green Bay Packers have been playing playoff football for six weeks

In Detroit it’s considered win or go home. For the Green Bay Packers, it’s just another Sunday.

This week’s trip to Detroit is just business as usual for these Packers. It’s potentially win-or-bust, a loss putting any hopes of a playoff berth in the hands of Washington. Yet this is nothing new for Mike McCarthy’s team. Added pressure? Please, the Packers have been playing playoff football for over a month.

At 4-6, Aaron Rodgers said Green Bay could run the table. As it’s turning out, the Packers had to run it to have any shot of reaching the postseason. Five hurdles are cleared, just one remains. In that sense, Sunday’s meeting with the Lions is no different than any of the previous five games for this ball club. A loss at any point along the way would have all but ended the season.

ANALYSIS: Packers stock up, stock down report entering Week 17

MORE: Aaron Rodgers making charge for MVP

While the Packers are repeatedly saving their season, the Lions have been letting theirs slip. Detroit botched two opportunities to secure a playoff berth in consecutive losses to the Giants and Cowboys, and now stare at the possibility of Sunday being their final game.

Detroit was coasting towards the postseason following a Week 14 win versus Chicago. Leading the NFC North at 9-4, just one more victory would carry them to the all-important 10-win mark, which would have been good for at least a wild-card berth. Now they’re fighting for their January lives, and with the hottest team in football entering their building on New Year’s Day, there will be a sense of urgency inside Ford Field during the regular season finale.

Sunday’s game might technically be for the right to play in the postseason, but Green Bay’s playoffs began six weeks ago.

Adversity makes Green Bay dangerous

A sixth straight win would send the Packers into the postseason with all the momentum. Dallas is the NFC’s premier team, but they will enter the divisional round without any “meaningful” football in almost a month. As we saw in Green Bay five years ago, a dominant regular season and first-round bye isn’t always the recipe for championships.

Should the Packers and Cowboys meet again, which could happen as soon as the divisional round, it would be the tale of two teams on different paths. One coasted their way into a first-round bye, while the other entered desperation mode in Week 12.

Dallas would be the home team, but Green Bay would be the red-hot challenger with an MVP quarterback, entering the game on the back of seven consecutive victories. That’s a formula for January success.

Just as the 2010 Packers, 2011 Giants and 2012 Ravens proved, a team that suddenly catches fire late in the season is a dangerous prospect come playoff time.

Nobody wants to meet Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers’ incredible December streak

A key piece in Green Bay’s march has been Rodgers’ MVP performances. In this five-game winning streak, Rodgers has completed 115 of 161 passes (71.4 percent) for 1,367 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The two-time MVP is still undefeated at Lambeau Field in December since 2008, his first year as a starter. He’s won 16 straight in a span of almost a decade.

Victories over Houston, Seattle and Minnesota this year were key stops along the way in the Packers’ attempt to run the table.

Following a 24-21 loss to the Texans on December 7, 2008, Rodgers has been near-perfect at home in the season’s final month. In the 16 games since, he’s completed 340 of 501 passes (67.7 percent) for 4,448 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Yeah, he’s pretty good at home in December.

More from Lombardi Ave

This article originally appeared on