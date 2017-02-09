Green Bay Packers News: Sam Shields release comes as no surprise

All of the latest Green Bay Packers news, including the fallout from the release of Sam Shields and James Starks.

Good morning, Green Bay Packers fans. With the offseason here, it’s the perfect time to bring back the Titletown Report, gathering all of the latest Packers news and analysis from around the internet and delivering it to you each morning.

Many expected the Packers to part ways with Sam Shields and James Starks this offseason, and Ted Thompson has wasted precious little time in releasing both veterans. Despite all of Starks’ success in Green Bay, Ray Rivard made it clear he won’t be missed in 2017. Turn on the tape and it’s hard to disagree.

Let’s dive into Thursday’s report.

Sam Shields released by Packers after series of concussions — Rob Demovsky of ESPN

Here’s the report of Shields’ departure. He entered 2016 as Green Bay’s best cornerback, but a history of concussions threaten to end his career. Shields is determined to play in 2017, but we now know it won’t be with the Pack.

Future is now for Packers CBs Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins — Rob Demovsky of ESPN

And with Shields’ departure, the Packers’ cornerback room features nobody over the age of 24 and no more than two years of NFL experience. The development of Randall and Rollins remains crucial, but there’s no doubting Ted needs to restock the cupboard this spring.

Video: Aaron Nagler discusses Shields’ release — Aaron Nagler of Packersnews.com

Aaron Nagler reacts to Shields’ release by answering fans’ questions live on Facebook. Great insight as ever.

With Montgomery at running back for Packers, will Lacy join him? — Rob Reischel of Packersnews.com

Here’s the million dollar question. To re-sign Lacy or not to re-sign Lacy? That will determine the Packers’ need at running back entering the draft. There’s no way Ty Montgomery and Aaron Ripkowski can be expected to carry the load in September.

