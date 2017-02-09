Green Bay Packers: Replacing Sam Shields is offseason priority number one

Sam Shields‘ departure is jarring, yet unsurprising. A career plagued with injuries forced the Green Bay Packers’ hand, who must now replace their talented cornerback.

The moment Shields went down for the year in Jacksonville last September, the Packers secondary stood before a mountain they never had a shot of climbing. Despite their selection in the draft’s opening two rounds a year prior, Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins were forced to accelerate their development much like Davante Adams in 2015.

And like Adams, the pair struggled not only when on the field, but simply to stay on it. Injuries defined both corners’ seasons, and the results were obvious.

A fanbase may be ready to give up on these two young guns, but the Packers aren’t. Like Adams, the development of Randall and Rollins, as well as fellow third-year LaDarius Gunter, will prove critical in the secondary’s return to form.

Expecting better return from this trio in 2017 can be expected, but not counted on.

It may have been a stretch to call Shields a “shutdown” corner, but he was easily the best the Packers had, and it’s no secret the pass defense suffered in his absence. Without him, Dom Capers was forced to place former undrafted Gunter on opposing No. 1 receivers.

One of Shields’ strengths was his speed. Even if beaten initially, he could make up ground and blanket his receiver. Gunter is the polar opposite, winning with physicality but lacking speed, left for dead the moment a receiver gets the better of him. The Packers need to find more speed across their entire defense, not just at corner.

Maybe general manager Ted Thompson will dip into free agency to help remedy the Packers’ secondary woes, but don’t hold your breath. More than likely, he’ll use the draft to restock the position, hoping one or two rookies can make a first-year impact along with the development of the young corners already on the roster. It’s a risky approach, but Thompson is given the luxury of picking from a deep class in the draft.

No corner currently on the roster has put enough evidence on tape to show they can become a No. 1 corner. The Packers’ priority is to find one before September.

More from Lombardi Ave

This article originally appeared on